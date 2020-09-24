1/1
Alice Asturias
Alice Boland Asturias

Alice Boland Asturias was born on February 18 on Sanchez Street to Mary Josephine Clarke and Francis Boland. A lifelong San Franciscan, she attended St. Anne's Grammar School, St. Brigid's High School and San Francisco State, where she received her teaching credential.
She is predeceased by her husband Mario, daughter Rita and five siblings: Mary Ginella, Helen Andrus, and Josephine, Elizabeth and Francis Boland.

In December 1941, nine days after Pearl Harbor was attacked, she left for Hawaii to work for Pacific Bridge. There she met Mario Asturias. They fell in love and married in 1943. They moved back to San Francisco, settled in the Sunset District and had 11 children. Alice was suddenly widowed when her youngest child was ten. Endowed with great energy and faith and helped by her eldest daughter Mary at home, Alice learned to balance her children's needs with her service to church and community. She was active in the St. Anne's Mother's Club and Mercy and Riordan High School fundraisers. She became an officer and Board member of the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, she was the first woman president of the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council and she helped establish the Catholic Council for Life. She also supported the Archdiocesan Chinese Ministry, Birthright , Golden gate Heights Neighborhood Association and Asociacion Rescate, a non-sectarian service to people in developing countries. One of her greatest passions was helping the farm families of the La Reforma area of Guatemala. Through her generosity roads were built, a health center and church were built and staffed, and medicine was made available to families at no cost. In 1994 she was honored with the Assumpta Award, given in recognition for her leadership and significant contribution to the Archdiocese. Alice is survived by her 10 children: Mary, Esther, Patricia, Christina, Lisa, Louise, Anita, Francis, Teresa and Carla; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; 7 devoted sons-in-law, a loving daughter-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

She described her life as full and happy. She is and will continue to be an inspiration to her family, friends and all who knew her - through her generosity of spirit, her sense of humor, and wonderful care and concern for all.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to St. Anne of the Sunset Church, 850 Judah Street, S.F., 94122




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
