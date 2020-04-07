|
|
Alice Coopersmith Furst
September 6, 1932 - April 4, 2020Alice Furst died peacefully on April 4, 2020, in Kentfield CA at the age of 87. She had tested positive for Covid-19 two days prior.
Alice was born in 1932 as Alice Mae Levine in New York City, the daughter of a primary care physician. She recalled happily accompanying him on house calls, along with her sister Susan. She told stories of having her father's medical office in their New York apartment. Alice spent entire summers at camp, away from the city. She played the flute and her love of music remained with her for many years.
She was in the first class of girls admitted to the Bronx High School of Science. For college, Alice left New York and attended Tufts University, where she was one of the first Jewish students admitted. She then earned a master's degree and training in Speech and Language Therapy from Boston University, which began her long and fulfilling professional career working with children and adults in a variety of clinical and educational settings across the country.
Alice married her first husband, Stanley Coopersmith, when he was a graduate student in psychology at Brandeis University. Together they relocated to a number of universities and clinical settings in the U.S. and overseas. His professional and research appointments took them to Cornell University, Wesleyan University, University of Copenhagen, the National Institute of Health and University of California. In 1966 they settled in El Cerrito in a home with stunning views of the San Francisco Bay. Alice lived in that home for 47 years.
When her marriage dissolved after 21 years Alice was a single mother working as a speech and language therapist for young children in the Richmond Unified School District. She was introduced to her second husband, economist and business executive Harold Furst, as a potential tennis partner. They married in 1980 and traveled the world together for many years. Alice and Harold enjoyed a full social calendar in the Bay Area with their many friends. Alice and Harold were married for 32 years.
Alice was involved with non-profit organizations and programs in the field of education, serving on the boards of the East Bay Community Foundation and the West Contra Costa Public Education Fund. She provided administrative guidance and obtained grant funding for special education programs. Alice was a lifelong supporter of museums, theaters and community services.
Alice Furst is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Lori Coopersmith, of Tiburon, CA, son Erik Coopersmith of Kauai, HI and daughter and son-in-law Karen and Paul Honeywell of Tahoe Vista CA. She is also survived by step-son and daughter-in-law Dr. Sheldon Furst and Dr. Ellen Liu of Salt Lake City, UT. She has six grandchildren, Alison Coopersmith, Matthew Coopersmith, Cooper Honeywell, Rebekah Coopersmith, Lauren Furst and Andrew Furst, who will miss their grandmother greatly.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020