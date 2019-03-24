Alice Therese Dickson Alice Therese Dickson passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 in Saratoga, CA. She is survived by her children: Margaret, William and James, and her grandchildren: Christopher, Sean, Jade and Annemarie and great grandchild Emilia. Alice was a proud native-born San Franciscan who enjoyed almost 90 years in the city. Graduate of St. Rose Academy and SF State, she continued on to become a grammar school teacher, wife and homemaker. An active member of the Holy Name parish, school and community, she volunteered at her church, Meals On Wheels and other programs. Alice cherished her long-time circle of dear friends, socializing, playing cards, sewing, reading and traveling. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all she touched with her kindness and spirit.



Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, with a Rosary at 10:45 am, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 27 at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 39th Avenue and Lawton Street, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to a .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary