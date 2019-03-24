San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
39th Avenue and Lawton Street
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
39th Avenue and Lawton Street
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
39th Avenue and Lawton Street
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Alice Therese Dickson

Alice Therese Dickson passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 in Saratoga, CA. She is survived by her children: Margaret, William and James, and her grandchildren: Christopher, Sean, Jade and Annemarie and great grandchild Emilia. Alice was a proud native-born San Franciscan who enjoyed almost 90 years in the city. Graduate of St. Rose Academy and SF State, she continued on to become a grammar school teacher, wife and homemaker. An active member of the Holy Name parish, school and community, she volunteered at her church, Meals On Wheels and other programs. Alice cherished her long-time circle of dear friends, socializing, playing cards, sewing, reading and traveling. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all she touched with her kindness and spirit.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, with a Rosary at 10:45 am, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 27 at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 39th Avenue and Lawton Street, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to a .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019
