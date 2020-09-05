Alice T. Epstein
Feb 14, 1929 - Sept 1, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Epstein, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother extraordinaire, of natural causes on September 1, 2020. She can now be with her husband John, the love of her life, whom she has missed so dearly since his death in January 2018. She is also predeceased by her son Norman (Nick). She had a wonderful long life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will live in our hearts forever. She is survived by her daughters Janice (Aaron Sanders) and Beverly (James Walbridge), her grandchildren (Amanda and Peter Walbridge), and her daughter-in-law Carol. The family thanks the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living Facility of Burlingame and the caregivers of Mission Hospice for all their wonderful and loving care.
It is important to make known that while she did not die from the COVID-19 virus, she was one of the uncounted casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic induced isolation and confinement resulted in her physical and mental decline and ultimately her death.
Due to COVID-19 no services are planned. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mission Hospice and Home Care (missionhospice.org
) 1670 S Amphlett Blvd #300, San Mateo, CA 94402, (650) 554-1000.