Alice James November 6, 1956 - June 22, 2019 Alice James was suddenly taken away on Saturday June 22, 2019 in San Francisco. Alice truly loved life and lived to the fullest through simple pleasures — listening to music, talking on the phone, and spending time with family and friends.







Alice grew up in San Jose where she graduated from Presentation High School in 1973. She attended UCSB where she met her husband of 38 years. After graduating, she moved to Philadelphia where she began her social work career at Temple University Hospital.







In 1982, Alice returned to San Francisco to attend SFSU, earning her Masters in Social Work. She had a fulfilling career with Golden Gate Regional Center, a non-profit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. After taking time to raise her daughter, Alice returned to her professional career as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Her greatest passion was helping people and providing support to the children, families, and migrant community of Half Moon Bay in the Cabrillo School District. Alice was highly regarded by her peers and received numerous professional recognition in her years working in social services, but Alice always considered being a mother to her only daughter, Amanda, as her greatest blessing and accomplishment in life.



She is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda James; former husband, Daniel James; brother Gilbert Valdivia; sisters Elizabeth Wilhelm-Gibson, and Carol Valdivia Ferreri; aunt and uncle and many nieces and cousins.





Family and friends whose lives Alice touched are invited to Duggan's Serra Mortuary on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm where a vigil service will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated Friday at 11:00am at St. Cecilia Church, 17th Ave & Vicente St., San Francisco followed by burial services at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019