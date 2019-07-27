|
|
Alice Lam
August 23, 1949 - July 21, 2019Alice Lam, age 70, peacefully entered the Lord's presence on July 21, 2019/ Beloved wife of George Lam; devoted Mother of Winnie Lam, Henry Lam, Virginia Lam, Elizabeth Lam and Alex Lam; dear Mother-in-Law of Brian Nguyen; cherished grandmother of Keane Nguyen.
Owner and manager of L.F. George Jewelry Corp. and L.F. George Properties Corp. A native of Guang Dong, China.
Memorial Services will be held at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park at 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014 on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019