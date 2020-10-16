Alice Masini

Alice Grace Masini
November 14, 1922 - October 12, 2020
Alice passed away peacefully at her house surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Masini; loving mother of the late Thomas Masini; caring grandmother of Alexis Masini-Walker (Joseph), Adrianne Masini-Mariscal (Salvador), Alison; cherished great-grandmother of Isabella; daughter of the late Emil and Mary Oberg; sister of her late siblings.
Alice loved traveling, helping her husband in the Masini Bro. business, cooking amazing meals for the family, shopping, among other great activities and hobbies. Alice was a smart hard and working woman who like to have fun enjoyed life, family and friends. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her.