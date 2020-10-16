Alice Masini

Alice Grace MasiniNovember 14, 1922 - October 12, 2020Alice passed away peacefully at her house surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Masini; loving mother of the late Thomas Masini; caring grandmother of Alexis Masini-Walker (Joseph), Adrianne Masini-Mariscal (Salvador), Alison; cherished great-grandmother of Isabella; daughter of the late Emil and Mary Oberg; sister of her late siblings.Alice loved traveling, helping her husband in the Masini Bro. business, cooking amazing meals for the family, shopping, among other great activities and hobbies. Alice was a smart hard and working woman who like to have fun enjoyed life, family and friends. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her.