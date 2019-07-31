Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Mazanec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Mazanec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Mazanec Obituary
Alice A. Mazanec

Alice A. Mazanec passed away at her home in San Francisco on July 8, 2019, at the age of 89. Alice lived a rich and full life and enjoyed exploring the world with her husband. She cared deeply about other people, always doing whatever she could to help. She will be greatly missed as a lovely, thoughtful, and gracious person. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Frank Mazanec and her sister, Ruth Ann Svec. She is survived by her niece, L. S. Summer of Denver, CO. Respects may be paid during visitation on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English, 1123 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109 prior to her burial at Westwood Cemetery in Los Angeles.
www.halstedngray.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
Download Now