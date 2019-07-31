|
Alice A. MazanecAlice A. Mazanec passed away at her home in San Francisco on July 8, 2019, at the age of 89. Alice lived a rich and full life and enjoyed exploring the world with her husband. She cared deeply about other people, always doing whatever she could to help. She will be greatly missed as a lovely, thoughtful, and gracious person. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Frank Mazanec and her sister, Ruth Ann Svec. She is survived by her niece, L. S. Summer of Denver, CO. Respects may be paid during visitation on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English, 1123 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109 prior to her burial at Westwood Cemetery in Los Angeles.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019