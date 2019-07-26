|
Alice Mary McDonnell
July 29, 1938-July 13,2019Alice left this earth on July 13, 2019, just shy of her 81st birthday. She was the loving daughter of Samuel S. Murphy and Maria Guadalupe Morales, both from San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Alice was born and raised in San Francisco. As a school girl, Alice attended St. Boniface School and went on to Immaculate Conception Academy. She loved to sing and was part of the choir at the Church of the Nativity. Unfortunately, she was stricken with the Polio virus and had to cut her studies at Lone Mountain College short. She over came her illness through hard work, determination, faith, and prayer.
She met the love of her life, James Patrick McDonnell, at a Young Christian Workers picnic in 1959. They were married for 54 years before Jim preceded her in death. They had seven children together. Ever the hard worker, Alice held many jobs such as a teacher's aid, office assistant, and finally was employed with the Veteran's Administration.
Alice is survived by her sons: Michael, Robert, Thomas (Doris), Lawrence (Paula), Steve (Simone); daughters Teresa (Dennis) Sedeno and Cecilia (Rafael) Loza; 19 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Survived by four siblings: Gloria (Bob) Beyerle, Diana (Jorge) Gosalvez, Rosalie (Roberto) Guillen, and John Murphy and preceded in death by Carlos (Pamela) Murphy.
Alice was an example of unconditional love for every person she encountered and was an ambassador for Fatih. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Diamond Ridge Health Center who became Alice's family for the last 13 years. It is a comfort to know she will be joining her "Jimmy Mac" in heaven where she will be singing and dancing her heart out!
A funeral mass will be held on August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Most Holy Rosary Church in Antioch, followed by a Committal Ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery, also in Antioch.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019