Alice E. Meschi
August 31, 1922 - April 28, 2019Alice Meschi was born on August 31, 1922 in San Francisco, CA, and died peacefully on April 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 96. Alice is preceded in death by her late husband Albert, son George, sister Virginia, and twin brother Richard; she is survived by her son Robert, and Thomas; grandchildren Vincent and Alex; and many nieces and nephews.
Alice graduated from Balboa High School class 1939. She worked for Wells Fargo and latter on retired from there. She enjoyed traveling and retirement with her sister-in-law Angie. Alice was a long time San Franciscan resident, until she moved to Las Vegas in 2007.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:30 AM at Saint Robert's Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019