Alice Rose Schoenstein Alice Rose Schoenstein passed away on August 5, 2019. Alice was born on June 27, 1925 in San Francisco to Frank James Smith and Alice Frances Smith (McElearney). Her parents, brother, Frank J. Smith Jr. and sister, Patricia A. Sweeney lived in both San Francisco and San Luis Obispo. Another sister, Helen A. Smith died in infancy.
Alice spoke often of the many life-long friends she developed in the "Forest Side Avenue Gang", while growing up in that San Francisco neighborhood. She also reminisced fondly of childhood times in San Luis Obispo with her brother, sister and Jiggs, their dog.
Alice graduated from Notre Dame Girls School and St. Rose Academy, in San Francisco. She worked for Levi Strauss after graduating from high school. Later, she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps and graduated from Mary's Help College of Nursing in 1946. She worked as a surgical nurse for ten years after graduation in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Pocatello.
In 1949, she married Norman F. Schoenstein. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They made homes in California, Utah, Idaho, Hawaii and Alaska while Norm pursued his career with Chevron. In retirement, she and Norm lived at their home in Greenbrae and most recently at The Tamalpais.
Alice enjoyed her travels with Norm throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America and the USA. She enjoyed flying in unusual aircraft whenever the chance presented itself. She liked listening to classical music, opera and musicals. Even more, she loved attending live performances. Alice was a lover and collector of hats, which she wore every chance she got. Her favorite recreational activity was window shopping, a passion she shared with her sister. Their best shopping days were when they found a bargain.
She volunteered as thrift shop manager at Holy Family parish in Honolulu. She also volunteered with the Anchorage Opera Guild as well as The Tamalpais White Elephant shop.
She was a consummate hostess of cocktail and dinner parties for family, friends and business associates. Better yet, she was a loving, supportive and superlative wife, mother and friend. She was the best listener ever.
Alice's family is very grateful for the loving and compassionate care that she received from The Tamalpais and more recently Hospice by the Bay.
Alice is survived by her baby sister, Patricia A. Sweeney, husband, Norman, children, Gerald (Debra), Patricia (William), Thomas (Sarita) and four grandchildren Anne and Sarah Heidl and Sam and Emma Schoenstein; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Alice at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church at 337 Bon Air Rd., Kentfield, CA 94904 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at The Tamalpais, 501 Via Casitas, Greenbrae, CA.
No flowers please, consider donations in remembrance of Alice to: The Tamalpais Tomorrow Endowment Fund, Senior Services for Northern California,1525 Post St., San Francisco, CA 94109-6567; Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939; Marin Threshold Choir, 12 Hillview Ave, San Rafael, CA 94901
Internment is private.
Assisted by Monte's
Chapel of the Hills,
San Anselmo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019