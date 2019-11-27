|
Alice Joy Sobel
January 6, 1927 - November 26, 2019Alice Joy Sobel, age 92, of San Francisco, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born January 6, 1927, in San Francisco, a daughter of the late Fannie and David Golub.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle Sobel, of almost 57 years.
Alice (Allie Joy, Mom, Mama, Great Mama) is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Denise Sobel (Tom Oczkowski) of Sonoma, Fredie Sobel of Kentfield, and Lindie Joy Newlin (David Newlin) of Fair Oaks. She has four grandchildren: Aaron Wiener (Kendall), Levi Newlin (Julia), Jaimey Tedrick (Justin) and Amy Joy Newlin, and five great-grandchildren: Katie and Kai Wiener, Jonah and Elianna Joy Newlin, and Lev Tedrick.
Alice was a life master bridge player and loved this game tremendously. She also enjoyed the weekly games of mahjong. Years ago, Alice volunteered at Blind Babies Bazaar on Polk Street for the Jewish Council and was very active with the Theta Delta Xi Sorority that assisted children in need. She loved taking cruises. But she loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything.
Alice touched all those that met her. We express a special thank you to South Marin Health and Wellness for their dedication to give mom a comfortable life the past 18 months.
Alice/Mom will live in our hearts forever.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019