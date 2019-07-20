Alice Yoshida Alice Yoshida, our beloved sister and aunt, passed away suddenly of heart failure on June 4, 2019. Though she had been in ill health for several months, we feel a tremendous loss as we were not prepared to lose her so quickly. Alice worked as a registered nurse at San Francisco General Hospital for 31 years and had been enjoying the life of a retiree. She volunteered at the Discovery Shop for many years and shared lunches regularly with friends and family. Her hobbies included swimming, playing bridge, knitting, doing crosswords and puzzles, reading, and gardening. She also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas to gamble and see the shows. She is survived by her sisters Valena Noguchi (Henry), Hiroko Suzuki (Henry), brother Bill Yoshida; nephews Danny Sanchez, Steve Suzuki, Kevin Noguchi, Andre, Tim and David Yoshida, Andrew, Mike and David Tomita; nieces Jenny and Lisa Tomita, Karen Farris, Barbara and Jenny Noguchi, Karen Bronson, Susan Chapman and Roxanne Hoppie. She was preceded in death by sisters Aiko Tomita, Tomoko Yoshida, Rose Tomita, Yayoi Sanchez and brother Tad Yoshida. Funeral services will be held at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530 on July 28 at 11:00 a.m.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019