Judge Allan Bollhoffer

August 10, 1936 - February 10, 2019

JUDGE ALLAN BOLLHOFFER, age 82, DIES

Allan Bollhoffer, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming (1936) to parents John and Bernice Bollhoffer. The family moved to Belmont on January 1, 1948. Al attended Sequoia High School then Stanford University where he earned his BA degree (1958) and he graduated from Stanford Law School (1960). He worked as an attorney, became San Mateo's County's first Superior Court Commissioner. In 1977, he was elected in the June primary to the Superior Court. He served more than 20 years.

He and his beloved wife, Jean, who survives him, enjoyed 54 happy years of marriage. He is also survived by his loving sister, Marlene, numerous nephews and cousins.

Al loved bringing flowers every week to Jean. He had a marvelous gift of humor. Every opportunity to share laughter delighted him.

The graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Santa Cruz Ave at Avy Ave Menlo Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or the are appreciated.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
