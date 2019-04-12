Allan Glenn Byer August 19, 1927 - April 11, 2019 Allan G. Byer passed away at his home in Hillsborough on April 11, 2019 after a long illness. He was 91 years old.



He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1927, the only child of Isa and Lillian Byer. In 1949, Allan graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S. in Business Administration. Upon graduation he worked as a sales representative for several women's clothing firms, and served his country as a Naval Petty Officer during World War II and the Korean War.



A job with apparel manufacturer, Fritzi of California, brought Allan and his new bride, Marian, to San Francisco in 1959. After several years of hard work and with the loving support of Marian he founded Byer California in 1964. Byer California continues to be a key supplier of young contemporary, women's and girl's fashion sportswear and dresses to leading department stores throughout the United States.



In 1992 his love of baseball led him to join the new ownership group of the San Francisco Giants, who kept the team from moving to Florida. He was a leader among the group known for his wit, candor, generosity and passion for the community. He was a fixture at both Candlestick Park and Oracle Park and enjoyed celebrating the Giants' World Series victories in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He also dedicated his time and energy to the Giants Community Fund as a longtime board member and supporter.



Allan also established Byer Properties, which owns and operates Bay Area commercial properties, including community shopping centers in Cupertino and Santa Clara and 128 King Street -- a landmark building across from Oracle Park in San Francisco. In 2014, he created Cooperstown S.F. at 128 King Street, a Hall of Fame exhibit space that includes more than 40 memorabilia cases of game artifacts and mementos, memorable artwork, and recognition of the members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The space also includes special sections devoted to the Giants' Hall of Fame members as well as the Bay Area Baseball Exhibit (B.A.B.E.), which recognizes teams, players, and others with Bay Area connections.



Beyond his love of baseball and the Giants, he was a dedicated philanthropist and was instrumental in building the Peninsula Jewish Community Center in Foster City and the new Mills-Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame. He previously served on the board of the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living and was President of the San Francisco Fashion Industries organization. In 2007 he was inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in Columbus, Ohio. Additionally, Allan and Marian were avid golfers and loved playing rounds with their longtime friends at Lake Merced Golf Club and The Springs in Rancho Mirage, California.



Allan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marian, and their children Janis Byer, Alex Byer, Philip Byer (Lori), Amy Byer Shainman (Jon) and eight grandchildren, Jason and Allyson Byer, Brandon, Griffin, Justin and Georgia Byer and Brooke and Benjamin Shainman.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15th at 1:00 pm at Peninsula Temple Sholom, 1655 Sebastian Drive, Burlingame. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Allan to the Giants Community Fund at jrgiants.org or to Peninsula Temple Sholom at sholom.org.







