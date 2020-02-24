|
Dr. Allan Levy
October 30, 1925 - February 21, 2020Dr. Allan Levy of San Mateo passed away in the evening of February 21, 2020 surrounded by family.
At a gathering in 2000, Allan gifted his grandchildren with a 27- page letter recounting his life entitled "To My Grandchildren and Those Who Follow." Allan Levy was born on October 30, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan to Ida and David Levy. A self-described "precocious" child, Allan's early love of learning was developed while reviewing history and reciting remembered lines of poetry with his mother while they washed dishes together. Despite growing up during the Great Depression, Allan mostly recalled a happy childhood roaming the streets of Detroit with his younger brother Jack, although he did once recall a dramatic confrontation with his mother over the purchase of a $3.50 pair of black pajamas he needed for his star turn in "The Mikado." Despite her protests, his mother eventually relented and he wore the pajamas for years. Allan's great love and appreciation for the theater remained with him throughout his life.
Allan graduated from high school during World War II and was accepted into the US Navy's V-12 Program. Given a choice of direction upon acceptance, Allan chose medicine. The Navy assigned him to Tufts College, which he admitted he had never heard of. He spent two years at Tufts before heading to the Naval Hospital in Chelsea, MA to serve as a corpsman. In October, 1945, the Navy sent him to complete his medical degree at his first choice program, University of Michigan Medical School. He would go on to receive his training in Psychiatry at Michigan and serve as a medical officer in the Navy for a two year interval during the Korean War.
Allan married his first wife, Phyllis Kulick Levy in August, 1950. The couple had two children, Susan Allison and Peter Barbin whom they raised in Hillsborough, CA -- a wonderful place to rear a family of whom he was deeply proud. Allan helped form the Department of Psychiatry at Peninsula Hospital, serving as its second chairman in addition to having a private practice in San Mateo, which later evolved into Peninsula Psychiatric Associates. For many years, he taught psychiatry to medical students at Stanford University School of Medicine. Tragically, after a battle with lung cancer Phyllis passed away at the young age of 44.
Allan credited his rescue from the devastation of loss to his second wife, Marie Coia Levy, whom he married in January, 1975. A former Pan AM stewardess, Marie shared Allan's love of adventure and together they travelled the globe. They were popular members of the Hillsborough Racquet Club and the Peninsula Golf and Country Club. The pair recently celebrated their 45th anniversary.
In his letter, Allan wrote: "we owe a great deal to our predecessors and their courage, their willingness to endure hardships, their spirit and their love. We are who and where we are, in part, because of them." His family wholeheartedly concurs.
Allan is survived by his wife, Marie, his children Susan (Perry) and Peter and their spouses Daniel and Diane (Krejsa), his grandchildren Laura, Rebecca, Jessica, Matthew and Brian and his wife Amee, several nieces and nephews, and Maria's beloved nephew Nicholas Coia. Also he loved golf.
A celebration of the life of Allan Levy will be at the Hillsborough Racquet Club on Wednesday, February 26th from 11 AM - 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allan's name can be made to the Mills Peninsula Hospital Foundation Cardiovascular Research Program.
