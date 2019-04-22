Allan N. Lewis Allan N. Lewis, M.D, died at age 91 on Friday April 12, 2019 in Oakland, California, following a brief illness. Born to Dora and Phil Lewis in Toronto, Ontario in June of 1927, Dr. Lewis filled his life with love of family, friends and adventure.

Among his early adventures was leaving a successful business career to pursue medicine. Upon completing his medical education in Toronto at age 40, he embarked on an international career that included an internal medicine residency in San Francisco which led to clinical and health policy work in Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt and Niger. He chronicled many of those experiences in his 2004 book, "A Prescription for Adventure."

He was preceded in death by wives Shirley, Connie and Roslyn; and his brother Ralph. Survivors include sons Marc (Isabela) and grandchildren Zoe, Reuben and Julien; Michael (Michelle) and grandchildren David and Sarah; children Marcus (Christy); Laura (Doug) and grandchildren Matthew, Bryce, Luke and Lena; Sarah (Doug) and grandson Daniel; step-children Walter, Rachel (Bob), Holly (Jeff), Peckie, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sister-in-law Esther, niece Carolyn and nephew Stuart.

A memorial gathering is planned for 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at The Carlisle, 1450 Post Street, San Francisco. Contributions in his honor can be made to the , Earthjustice, Sierra Club, Simon Wiesenthal Center and Jewish National Fund.

