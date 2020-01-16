|
|
Allan C. MuellerAllan Clarence Patrick Mueller was born March 17, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Park Ridge, the son of Clarence Mueller and Antoinette Lee Digiovanni. He passed away on Dec. 22nd after a brief illness. He wanted all to know that he indeed found peace, happiness and pleasure in living a life worth living.
During the Vietnam War, in the early 1960s, Allan enlisted in the U.S. Army, where his Military Occupational Specialty was an intelligence analyst. He served primarily at U.S. military bases in Eastern Europe, including Berlin, where he focused on containing conflict between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R.
After serving in the military, Allan returned stateside and worked to receive a Bachelor's degree in Classics at North Park College in Chicago. He stayed in academia for a significant portion of his life, studying Latin and German at the University of Erlangen in West Germany and Classical Archaeology at U.C. Berkeley where he received his Master's degree in the latter.
In pursuit of his interest in Classical Archaeology and Greek history, Allan received a grant for doctoral study and excavation at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, Greece and then returned to U.C. Berkeley where he continued his Ph. D. studies. He was proficient in German, Ancient and Modern Greek, Latin, French, Italian and Turkish.
He later worked as the Staff Archaeologist at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, and on staff at the Lowie Museum of Anthropology at U.C. Berkeley, where he built the Hall of Man exhibit.
Following his academic career, and realizing he wanted to start a family, Allan put asided his academic pursuits and became a General Building Contractor. It was in this profession that he purchased a piece of raw land on the edge of Tilden Park, in Kensington, CA. Here he lived by paltry means for the better part of 6 years while building the future home for his family. He liked to fondly say that he "hammered every single nail in this place" when showing off the beautiful redwood home.
He enjoyed cooking delicious meals for others, reading, learning, debating, and exploring the outdoors with his family, including fishing in the Sierras and the Florida Keys where his parents had retired. He was also often drawn to the Mendocino coast where he found solace and tranquility.
Allan was a long-time student of the teachings of Zen Buddhism. He had a twice-daily meditation practice and was a frequent spiritual practitioner at the Sonoma Mountain Zen Center.
He is survived by his son Andreas S. Mueller of Washington D.C.; his former wife of many years, Sandra Kierulff of Novato; his sister Gayle Dufour of Woodland Hills; his nephew Reid Miller and family of Pennsylvania; many cousins and extended family. His sister Linda Miller (née Mueller) predeceased him.
Allan will be honored at a celebration of life with family and friends on Sat, February 1st beginning at 1 p.m. at the Albany Veterans Memorial Building Center, 1325 Portland Ave, in Albany, CA. The event will be open to anyone who knew him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020