Allen Glenn Byer August 19, 1927 - April 11, 2019 On behalf of the Byer Family, the San Francisco Giants announced with deep sadness that Allan G. Byer, a principal owner, passed away at his home early this morning after a long illness. He was 91 years old.

"Allan was one of the original investors who helped to save the team for San Francisco back in 1992 and helped build Oracle Park. He was a leader among our ownership group known for his wit, candor, generosity and passion for the community," said Giants acting CEO and Board Member Rob Dean. "Beyond his love of baseball and the Giants, he dedicated his time and energy to the Giants Community Fund as a longtime board member and supporter. He will be deeply missed by the entire Giants family and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marian, his four children Amy, Jan, Phil, Alex and their families."

In 1964, Mr. Byer founded Byer California a key supplier of young contemporary and girls fashion sportswear and dresses to leading department stores. He joined the new ownership group of the San Francisco Giants in 1992, and his son, Philip Byer, currently represents the Byer Family on the Giants' board of directors. Mr. Byer also established Byer Properties, which owns and operates Bay Area commercial properties, including community shopping centers in Cupertino and Santa Clara and 128 King Street -- a landmark building across from Oracle Park in San Francisco. In 2014, Mr. Byer created Cooperstown S.F. at 128 King Street, a Hall of Fame exhibit space that includes more than 40 memorabilia cases of game artifacts and mementos, memorable artwork, and recognition of the members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The space also includes special sections devoted to the Giants' Hall members—including Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Juan Marichal, Orlando Cepeda, and Gaylord Perry. Cooperstown S.F. also includes the Bay Area Baseball Exhibit (B.A.B.E.), which recognizes teams, players, and others with Bay Area connections.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1927, Mr. Byer graduated from Ohio State University School of Business in 1949. He also served in the U.S. Navy. Prior to founding Byer California, he worked for Fritzi Of California as its Vice-President of Merchandising & Distribution.

In addition to his work with the Giants Community Fund, he was instrumental in building the Peninsula Jewish Community Center in Foster City and in building the new Mills-Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame. He previously served on the board of the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living. He was also a member of the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in Columbus, OH.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marian Byer and their children Amy Byer Shainman (Jon) Jan Byer, Phil Byer (Lori) and Alex Byer, and eight grandchildren - Brooke and Benjamin Shainman, and Jason, Ally, Brandon, Griffin, Justin and Georgia Byer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday April 15th at 1:00p.m. at Peninsula Temple Sholom, 1655 Sebastian Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mr. Byer to the Giants Community Fund at jrgiants.org or to Peninsula Temple Sholom at sholom.org.





