Allen Michael Garfinkle January 20, 1969 – March 29, 2019 A lifelong Oakland resident, and dear friend to all who knew him, is gone far too soon at age 50. Al was born in San Francisco, California and is survived by loving partner Helene and her son and daughter of Oakland; younger sister Stacy Marin, brother-in-law Joel Marin, and three nieces and one nephew of Oakley, California; stepmother Emily Garfinkle of Acampo, California; and many members of his extended family.



He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Gray and stepfather Dennis "Mickey" Gray, and his father Barry Garfinkle. He was very proud of his Jewish heritage. Fun fact: Al was the grandson of Grand Auto cofounder, Sam Garfinkle.



Al was a lifelong resident of Oakland's Oakmore neighborhood, near Dimond Park and Rocky's Market. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1987 and studied for a time at the University of Nevada, at Reno. Al worked at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland for 33 years, where he was known as "Dr. G", and was also the owner/operator of Al's Collectables, an online company. He was always friendly and sociable, generous and kind, positive and engaged, and had a great sense of humor.



Al loved cars and trucks – which he collected (especially Chevrolet) – Oakland sports teams (Raiders, Warriors, A's) and their memorabilia, cats and exotic fish, BMX bikes, rock and heavy metal music, classic Oakland institutions such as Kasper's and Sparky's, and most of all his great many friends who loved and cherished him - including the Lucky's Parking Lot Survivors, the Piedmont Grocery crew, and the C-Town crew.



A memorial for Al will be held Sunday, May 5th at 10 AM at: Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland.



Donations in Al's memory may be made in his name to his favorite charity, the SPCA.



*See you further on down the road, Al.*



