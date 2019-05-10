|
|
Allison Sibell BehrAllison Sibell Behr passed away at her home in San Francisco at the age of 49. A proud graduate of Mills College, Allison was a wonderful writer and built a business writing copy for companies. She was a native San Franciscan who loved the city. Allison was a loving daughter and is survived by her mother Joyce (Robert) Schnal and her father Robert (Francoise) Behr, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Allison was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Fay Sibell. A private service was held. Donations can be made to Camp Tawonga (tawonga.org/donate).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019