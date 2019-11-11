|
|
Allyn E. Martinson
July 17, 1923 - November 3, 2019Allyn Martinson was born in Winona Minnesota to Jalmer Martinson and Olga Lafty Martinson on July 17, 1923 and died November 3, 2019.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the South Pacific on the U.S.S. Conner. While on the Conner he earned seven battle stars for service in Tarawa, Leyte Gulf, Saipan and others.
After the war he married Patricia Lillard. They had four children. The family moved to California in 1954, where Allyn worked at L. Bocci & Sons Monument Company ("The Best Stone Polisher in Northern California"), until his retirement in 1987.
Allyn is predeceased by his wife of 58 years and two sons. He is survived by two daughters and their husbands, one daughter-in-law, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He is buried at Olivet Memorial Park in Colma, California. Private services were held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019