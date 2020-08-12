1/1
Alma Brennan
Alma Porta Brennan
February 27, 1934 – August 7, 2020
Alma passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving daughters, Joan and Diane, loving grandchildren, Joseph and Lexie, nieces Kathleen, Anne and Chelly, Anne's husband, Joe, nephew Steve, great nieces Micaela and Zoe, step- grandchildren Jennifer and Parker, and Parker's family.
Alma, daughter of Raphael and Catherine "Kitty" Porta, and sister to Cathy, was born and raised in San Francisco, California, where she attended Lowell High School and Lone Mountain College. She was a long-time resident of San Carlos, California, where she and her husband, Tom, raised daughters Joan and Diane. Among her many accomplishments, she was a teacher and tutor, and later earned her MBA from College of Notre Dame, Belmont, and enjoyed a career as an accountant. Alma was an active member of St. Charles Church, where she was a board member of the Italian Catholic Federation.
She enjoyed many meaningful moments with her family. Along with her faith, her family was her greatest priority.
Alma will forever be remembered as a loving wife and mother, and faithful friend to all her friends that she made throughout the years.
Alma will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Tom, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Menlo Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network/Pancan.org.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
