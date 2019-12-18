|
|
Alma Ciolino
June 21, 1933 - December 15, 2019Alma Ciolino, 86, of Daly City, California, passed away at her home on December 15th. Alma was predeceased by her parents, Adelpha and Pedro Gonzales and survived by her brother Richard and sisters Leticia, and Teri, along with many nieces and nephews. Alma was born in Del Rio, Texas, raised in Portland, Oregon before moving to San Francisco where she met Charles Ciolino and wed in 1957. They went on to have two children, daughter Leticia (Tish), husband Barney, grandchildren Brianna and Gavin. Son Nick, wife Evelyn, grandchildren Cynthia, Christina, Anthony and great-grandson, Cruz. Family and friends are invited to attend a rosary in her honor at 6pm on December 26, and funeral 9am December 27th, both at Cypress Lawn Cemetery, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019