Alma M. Dito Auntie Alma "walked with the angels" peacefully on May 18 with family members by her side. She was the beloved wife of Arthur Dito for 62 years, living in the Marina District and traveling the world together. A native San Franciscan, Alma graduated from Galileo High School and worked in medical services before becoming an administrative assistant for the Plumbers Union in the City. Alma and her husband were long time parishioners at St. Vincent de Paul and active members of the St. Vincent Seniors where they had many friends. Alma was preceded in death by her husband Art (2008) and brother Frank Silvestri (1993) and is survived by her brother, Joseph Silvestri; nephews Michael Silvestri (Gloria) and Ken Dito (Susan), nieces Mary Ann Radigonda (the late Gary), Nancy Painter and Cindy Fisher (David) and many grandnieces and grandnephews. The family wishes to extend its deepest appreciation to her "girls" for their loving care: Laureta, Alma, Emily, Jayne, Nelly, and Josie. Alma was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 2320 Green Street in San Francisco, on June 19 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019