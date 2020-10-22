Alma Grace RamirezFebruary 26, 1921 - October 15, 2020Alma passed away from the complications of old age after enjoying remarkablygood health throughout her life. Alma was born in Los Angeles almost 100 years ago. Her family moved to S.F. when she was a young girl and she never left. She was the last surviving member of a family of 7 children. Her siblings were Alice Paris, Eleanor Molino, Eddy Ramirez, Dora Guerrero, John Ramirez and Rudy Ramirez.She took an early retirement from a clerical position at the Hunter's Point Naval Shipyard in order to care for her ailing mother. She never married and was simply and fondly known as "Aunt Alma" to three generations of nephews and nieces.Alma was a devout Catholic who was a parishioner at Epiphany Parish for decades. Church services and her burial at Holy Cross will be privately held due to Covid-19 restrictions.