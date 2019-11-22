|
Alma Rose Pucci Rose
December 4, 1925 November 18, 2019Alma was born December 4, 1925 in Alameda, CA. and died at 93 on November 18, 2019 in Oakland.
Her parents were George and Ester Pucci who settled in Oakland. Her father was from Italy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two siblings: Judge Roy Pucci and twin sister: Edna Pucci, stepson Bill Rose, JR and nephew Steven Benassini.
Alma is survived by her sister Francine Theresa Benassini; niece: Sandra Benassini; nephews and wives: Bob Pucci and Janice, Gerry Pucci and Polyanna; niece and spouse: Karen Pucci and Anna Towner; Step Grand-Children: Cathie Lyddon, Linda Broadway, and Sandy Brown; Grand Nephews: Christopher Pucci and Michael Pucci.
Alma graduated from Tech High School in Oakland in 1945 and received her Associate Arts Degree from San Francisco City College in 1947. In 1945 she started to work at Western Union in San Francisco; and in 1949 she went to work at Robert's Printing in Oakland until 1961.
In October 1949 she joined YLI (a Catholic Women's Organization) where she devoted much time in helping the poor and guiding her sister members. She developed many life-long friendships. She became Grand President of YLI in 1961-1962. During her tenure she worked diligently to increase the membership in the organization and carried that on throughout the rest of her life.
In 1962 she went to work for W.A. Rose Company of Oakland as a Treasurer. In 1975 she married Bill Rose. In 1988 her dearest husband, Bill, died. Alma took over the W. A. Rose Company as President and owner until it was dissolved in 2008.
Alma loved sports especially basketball and bowling. She rooted passionately for her favorite teams: Notre Dame, Warriors, A's and Raiders.
All through her life she had a great passion for those in need beginning with the care of her mother who had Parkinson's disease. She gave generously of her time, energy, and monies to charities through YLI, St. Vincent de Paul, the Catholic Church, and civic communities.
Alma was a very generous woman of faith, integrity, a just employer, and shared what she had with others in need. Her exemplary life is an inspiration to all. Alma provided many laughs and loved to laugh especially at herself. Indeed, she will be missed but not forgotten!
10:00 am Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 2808 Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland, CA with a reception following celebrating Alma's life. Burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland.
In lieu of flowers we would ask that donations be made to the "Maryknoll Sisters at P.O. Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0317" or to the "Sisters of the Holy Names at P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031", or to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019