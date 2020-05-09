Allie June WeissmanBorn Alma June Knight in Great Falls, MT, to Harry and Evelyn Knight on St. Patrick's Day, 1942, Allie was a lucky charm to her family and friends. She was the youngest of three children and doted upon by her older brothers, Earl and Gene. In her youth, Allie worked as a dance instructor (she was a great tapper!) and candy striper in her hometown, graduating from Great Falls High School (where she was a drum majorette) in 1960.



In 1961, Allie married fellow Great Falls native, Irving Weissman, and the pair moved to the Bay Area. While Irv studied medicine at Stanford University, Allie received an associates degree in nursing from nearby Foothill College. She worked as a registered nurse, nurse practitioner, and midwife; spending the bulk of her career with Family Planning Alternatives and Planned Parenthood. Allie was passionate about women's rights, and a tireless advocate for reproductive rights in particular.



Allie's love of dance never waned. Although she only taught for a short time, she encouraged her daughters, Amy and Emily, to study ballet as well. Together, the three women shared a lifelong case of dance fever. Later in life, Allie was a great supporter of the Smuin Ballet Company, serving on the board of directors with another Montanan dancer, founder Michael Smuin.



Allie was not only a dedicated mother to Amy and Emily; with Irv she also raised two sons, Carl and Steven, whom both parents encouraged in their various interests. At the time of her passing, Allie was the beloved grandmother of nine. With these grandchildren, Allie shared her passion for world travel. She made it her mission to take each of her grandchildren on their own trip to some far-flung corner of the globe. These trips were carefully chosen to complement the interests and personalities of each child, and these experiences will live on in their memories.



Through work, family, and travel, Allie formed a small number of lifelong friendships. She was choosy about who she spent her time with, and those who were included will never forget her.



Allie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Earl. She is survived by Irving, their children, grandchildren, and brother, Gene. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date in both California and Montana. In place of flowers, her family requests donations can be made in her name to Planned Parenthood.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store