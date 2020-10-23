1/1
Alvina Wegscheider
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvina Marie Wegscheider

Passed away peacefully on 9-23-20 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Allan "Wick" Wegscheider, loving mother of Debbie, Vicki and Allan Jr. Her loving family meant everything to her. She was preceded in death by Alma Stanghellini (sister) and Frank Feno (brother). She was beloved by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alvina was born to Italian Immigrant parents Mario and Marie Feno, she was proud of her Italian heritage. For many years she studied at the School of Italian Language and Culture in South San Francisco.
Her kindness and compassion radiated to everyone around her and she was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Carmelite Monastery, 530 Blackstone Dr., San Rafael, CA. 94903



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved