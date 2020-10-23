Alvina Wegscheider

Alvina Marie WegscheiderPassed away peacefully on 9-23-20 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Allan "Wick" Wegscheider, loving mother of Debbie, Vicki and Allan Jr. Her loving family meant everything to her. She was preceded in death by Alma Stanghellini (sister) and Frank Feno (brother). She was beloved by nieces, nephews and cousins.Alvina was born to Italian Immigrant parents Mario and Marie Feno, she was proud of her Italian heritage. For many years she studied at the School of Italian Language and Culture in South San Francisco.Her kindness and compassion radiated to everyone around her and she was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends.Memorial contributions may be made to: Carmelite Monastery, 530 Blackstone Dr., San Rafael, CA. 94903