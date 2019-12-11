|
|
Alzira GP Fisher
Jan. 31, 1927 - Dec. 9, 2019Alzira was the beloved wife of the late Americo P. Fisher for over 55 years. She is survived by her adoring children; Aurora, Alda, Arlene, Alan and Anthony; her loving son and daughter, Alfredo and Alice, mournfully predeceased her. She has 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is greatly missed and leaves each of us with tender memories.
Friends may visit Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City Wednesday, Dec. 18th beginning at 10am. Funeral Services begin at 11am. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019