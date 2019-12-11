San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Alzira Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alzira Fisher

Add a Memory
Alzira Fisher Obituary
Alzira GP Fisher

Jan. 31, 1927 - Dec. 9, 2019

Alzira was the beloved wife of the late Americo P. Fisher for over 55 years. She is survived by her adoring children; Aurora, Alda, Arlene, Alan and Anthony; her loving son and daughter, Alfredo and Alice, mournfully predeceased her. She has 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is greatly missed and leaves each of us with tender memories.
Friends may visit Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City Wednesday, Dec. 18th beginning at 10am. Funeral Services begin at 11am. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alzira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now