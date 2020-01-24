San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Amanda Roque Obituary
Amanda Marie Roqué

July 7, 1988 - January 17, 2020

Our beautiful Amanda filled her life with love that she shared with all who knew her. Forever privileged to share that love are parents George Roqué and Karen Krueger, brother Carl Roqué and sister-in-law Katja Llach, family including aunts and uncles and generations of cherished cousins, and a community of friends who were close beyond measure. She blessed us with a smile that lit the room, and will always be remembered for her caring, wit, and beauty.

Amanda's legions of friends and family joined in her many adventures and she made new friends wherever she traveled. From San Carlos to Bali to Nicaragua to Italy, Yosemite to Big Sur and Montana. After graduation from UC San Diego, Amanda shared her love as a nanny, then moved to San Francisco and pursued her passion of caring for our world working for the Yosemite Conservancy and then Earthjustice. She left us peacefully in her sleep. Her legacy of love will last forever.

Please join us for a celebration of Amanda's life on Saturday, February 1, St. Charles Church, San Carlos, CA at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to Earthjustice.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
