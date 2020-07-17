Amber (Huey) Stone
August 3, 1978 - June 20, 2020
Amber Arlene (Huey) Stone passed away after courageously facing cancer for five years. Finally at peace, her husband Keegan Stone holding her hand, she looked beautiful as ever in the morning light of the longest day of the year.
Amber is preceded in death by her father Daniel Huey and her sweet sixteen-year-old cat Spoonie who died just two weeks before.
She is also survived by: her brother-in-law Connor Stone; her mother Linda Huey; brother Tony Huey; sister Angela Huey; her mother and father-in-law Tommi Lou and Wally; her beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her other sixteen-year-old cat (the difficult one) Ellie Mae.
Amber worked as a 'camp counselor' at Pet Camp: Cat Safari where she was respectfully known as "the cat whisperer" by her coworkers. Though she held a special place in her heart for cats, Amber was a lover of all animals, including the neighborhood Scrub-jays who would take peanuts from her hand; Amber enjoyed and excelled at many types of crafting projects; she was very tech savvy; she loved comedy; she was interested and invested in social causes; and she was learning French.
Amber's family wishes to thank: her oncologist Dr. Amy Lin; her hospice nurse Jennifer Langum-McNeeley RN; all the doctors, nurses, health aides, and staff at Kaiser; and all of her friends for their support, kind words, and tributes. She will be missed.
In honor of Amber's life, please consider donating to The ASPCA or The American Cancer Society
.