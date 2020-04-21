|
Amelia Cruz de Jesus
August 8, 1938 - April 8, 2020Amelia de Jesus was born in Taytay, Rizal Province, in the Republic of the Philippines on August 5, 1938, the fifth of nine children born to Irineo and Encarnacion de Jesus. This date and place was attested to on July 2, 1973 by Juan Bernardino (second-degree uncle of Irineo) and Pedro Tolentino (neighbor of Irineo and Encarnacion) as the repository of public records for this municipality was destroyed as a result of an encounter between US and Japanese soldiers during World War II. In 1966, she served as kapitana for the Easter Sunday Salubong ceremonies at the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo City. She also played an invaluable role in running the family's pharmacy in Antipolo.
Amelia immigrated to San Francisco in 1974 with her parents, brothers Atilano and Josefino, and sister Maria Elena. Here she contributed to the family endeavor as a nutritionist at the Davies Medical Center, a gift store sales associate as well as with duties involved in maintaining a household.
Amelia was an energetic and enthusiastic presence, greeting folks by name and with a smile and lots of news. She was part of a generous, warm family that welcomed everyone into their home. Her final wishes included having a ceremony at St. Anne of the Sunset Catholic Church in San Francisco, which unfortunately could not be accommodated due to the current COVID19 coronavirus pandemic. Her remains will be interned at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA.
Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Irineo and Encarnacion de Jesus, and siblings, Juliana Cruz, Yolando de Jesus, Atilano de Jesus, Nerisa de Jesus, Josefino de Jesus, Edgardo de Jesus, Maria Elena Gatchalian, and Concepcion de Jesus.
She is survived by her nieces Nenette Cruz, Marta de Jesus, Lisa de Jesus Slattengren, Elena Rodgers, Laura de Jesus, and Nerisa de Jesus as well as her nephews Kharlo Cruz, Noel Cruz, Jesusito Cruz, Erwin Cruz, Joseph de Jesus, and Alejandro de Jesus.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020