San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Church
1245 Alabama Street
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Espinal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Espinal


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Amelia Espinal Obituary
Amelia Emma Espinal

December 1, 1938 - December 9, 2019

Amelia "Dolly" Emma Espinal, 81, of San Francisco passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, December 9th, 2019 after years of surviving on sheer will.

Dolly was born on December 2nd, 1938 to Gino and Clorinda Graziani in San Francisco, CA. After graduating from St. Peter's Academy, she was a bookkeeper for over 40 years all while creating a warm home filled with love and home cooked meals.

Dolly was predeceased by her father, mother and her son, Michael. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tony; her daughters Gina (Mike) and Marisa; and her grandchildren Danielle (Frederic), Michael, and Marco; her sister, Betty and nephew Gene (Denise); as well as her husband's extensive family that had embraced her as one of their own.

Friends may visit Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a rosary service will be held at 7:00pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Peter's Church, 1245 Alabama Street, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Peter's School http://www.stpeterssf.org/support-our-school-2 or the Basque Educational Organization https://www.basqueeducational.org


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now