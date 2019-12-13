|
|
Amelia Emma Espinal
December 1, 1938 - December 9, 2019Amelia "Dolly" Emma Espinal, 81, of San Francisco passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, December 9th, 2019 after years of surviving on sheer will.
Dolly was born on December 2nd, 1938 to Gino and Clorinda Graziani in San Francisco, CA. After graduating from St. Peter's Academy, she was a bookkeeper for over 40 years all while creating a warm home filled with love and home cooked meals.
Dolly was predeceased by her father, mother and her son, Michael. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tony; her daughters Gina (Mike) and Marisa; and her grandchildren Danielle (Frederic), Michael, and Marco; her sister, Betty and nephew Gene (Denise); as well as her husband's extensive family that had embraced her as one of their own.
Friends may visit Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a rosary service will be held at 7:00pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Peter's Church, 1245 Alabama Street, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Peter's School http://www.stpeterssf.org/support-our-school-2 or the Basque Educational Organization https://www.basqueeducational.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019