Amelia Lemmon
May 21, 1930 - August 2, 2020
Amelia Rose (Levy) Lemmon was born May 21, 1930 in El Paso, Texas and died on August 2, 2020 in Oakland. Her parents were Estelle (Goodman) Levy and Charles Levy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edgar Guy Lemmon. She is survived by her older brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Phyllis Levy; her nephew, David Levy, her nieces, Robin Levy, Carolyn Katsufrakis, and Teresa Zuber, a great-nephew, three great-nieces, and one great-great-nephew.
In 1952—a time when few women attended college—Amelia received a BA from the University of California, Berkeley, and then an MA (Education) from Texas Western College (now University of Texas at El Paso). After her studies, she became an elementary school teacher in El Paso and Oakland.
Starting with her youth activities at Temple Mt. Sinai in El Paso and continuing after she moved to Oakland and joined Temple Sinai, Amelia was deeply involved in Jewish organizations. She was president of the Temple Sinai Sisterhood, and mentored future leaders. She was also active in Brandeis National Committee, was a founding member of a group of fellow Temple members that included ample dining and bridge along with religious activities. A voracious reader and active participant in Temple and friend book groups, she amassed a large library of American and English literature. She was a diligent genealogical researcher and brought together a team of fellow enthusiasts. Her latest hobby was yoga, even while confined to a wheelchair in her final years—this was no surprise to her friends, who noted that she was strong and interested in all that was around her.
Amelia leaves a legacy of kindness, empathy, community building, and lifelong friendships. Her family wishes to thank her many wonderful caregivers at Piedmont Gardens in Oakland and the clergy of Temple Sinai, all of whom gave her great comfort in her last years. Her funeral was held at Home of Eternity in Oakland.
Amelia hoped that any memorial donations be directed to Temple Sinai of Oakland, Brandeis University, or to the charity of your choice
.