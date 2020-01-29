|
Amir Sultan Alkhraisat
August 8, 1999-January 8, 2020Our beloved son was taken too soon. He was murdered in San Francisco and then burned. He was a loving and respectful young man. He attended Skyline College and was transferring to City College. He was an excellent soccer player who had a deep passion for the game and tremendous skill. He loved to cook, eat and try new restaurants. He enjoyed video games, playing chess and "chilling" with friends and family. He also loved music and singing. He had a beautiful soul and sense of humor. He is and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his mother (Joan Holsten), his father (Sultan Alkhraisat) and Nana (Eileen Holsten). Aunts and uncles: Donna Marconcinin, Catherine and Alan Davary, Jennifer and Jean Holsten. Cousins: Giovani, Sophia, Gabriella Marconicni, Abigail, Danny VanKirk. Amir was loved by many second and third cousins and family far too many to name; however, so much apart of his life was in Jordan and the USA.
We will be having a Celebration of Life on Friday 1/31/20, 6 pm - 10 pm at the Jordanian American Association, 305 Linden Avenue, South San Francisco, CA. 94080. Additional parking at Miller Avenue Garage, 329 Miller Avenue, South San Francisco, CA. 94080. Please join us and bring pictures or anything to share with everyone.
