Amon "Bud" Roy Howard Born July 1st, 1924 in San Francisco CA passed away in his sleep peacefully at home, Wednesday June 12th, 2019.

Loving husband to Lula Howard (preceded) for 56 years. Wonderful and dedicated father of Terry, Gary and Dawn (cat Joey). Also survived by daughters-in-law-Kathy and Lisa, son-in-law Alan, 6 caring grandchildren, Joshua (Cortney), Matthew (Melissa), Jordan (Breezy), Toney, Kaitlyn (Travis) and Zachary, 4 great grandchildren, Austin, Piper, Tyler and Lula, numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends who all loved him dearly.

Bud served in the US Army from 1942 to 1945 as a demolition technician 5th class, worked 33 years for PG&E and was the oldest member of the Brisbane Eagles Aerie #3255.

Bud was best known for his famous horseradish. He shared his jars with anyone he encountered. The bar's bloody mary will never be the same. When he met a stranger, they became his friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, an avid reader, had a memory like no other, enjoyed sharing his travels and life stories especially with his grandkids, always telling the best jokes, and had a heart of gold. He will truly be missed by all.

Our Loss – Heavens Gain – Rest in Peace

Bud will be buried with Military honors alongside his late wife Lula at Skylawn Memorial Friday June 28th surrounded by his immediate family.

Family and Friends are invited to attend Celebration of Life on Saturday June 29th from noon to 3pm at the Brisbane Eagles Club, 185 Visitacion Ave, Brisbane

