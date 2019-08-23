|
|
Ana Luisa "Cuquita" Alcazar Gonzalez
July 29, 1929 ~ August 21, 2019Ana Luisa, known to her family and friends as Cuquita, was born on July 25, 1929 in Melena del Sur, La Habana, Cuba. She entered into eternal rest on August 21, 2019 in San Francisco, California.
Cuquita taught First Graders for a few years, then Fifth Graders for several more years in her beloved town of Melena del Sur. Once she retired from teaching she continued with her first love, sewing. She was an excellent seamstress and many of the ladies in the home town wore her designs and creations.
When she moved to San Francisco she continued sewing, creating fashions for many Quinceaneras and several Brides.
Cuquita was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon Alcazar and Margarita Gonzalez. Also proceeded in death by her sisters and brother, Angela, Elena (Julio), Virginia, Carlos, Clara (Juan), Gloria, Flora (Pedro), Juana and Marta (Joaquin), also by her nephew Alfredo Wong (Jule). She is survived by her sister Eugenia "Mimi" Alcazar. She is also survived by her nieces Margarita E. Men and Margarita C. Villarreal (Henry). Also survived by her nephews Angelo Wong and Miguel Wong (Beti) and her grandnephews and grandnieces Peter, Aida(Ray), Robert, Maira, Robert, Daniel, Jack, Flora, Jacob, Jessica, Josh, Maxwell, Katie and Madeline.
Mass of Resurrection will be held at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 3215 Cesar Chavez Street, San Francisco, California on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at ten thirty in the morning. Following the Mass she will be interred at Greenlawn Cemetery in Colma, California at twelve noon.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the of Northern California, 2290 North First Street, Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95131. Donations can also be sent to the Monastery of Perpetual Adoration, 771 Ashbury Street, San Francisco, CA 94117.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019