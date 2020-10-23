Anastacio (Stacey) Q. Ver Jr.
Anastacio (Stacey) Q. Ver Jr., was born on March 27, 1924 and was the loving husband of the late Beatrice Revilla Ver, as they were married for 66 wonderful years, left us on September 22, 2020. Stacey was the loving father of Tina (Tim Pacelli), Joe, Tommy (Kristina), Stacey (Anne) and Vicki (John Cerbatos). He was revered by his grandchildren Marisa (Dan), Cathleen (Nicholas), Aaron (Mana), Lydia (Mark), Asia, Alejandro (Sabrina), Marika (Wesley), Elizabeth, Rose, Sydney, and great grandchildren: Alexa, Sophia, Amari, Sasha, Wesley, Thomas, Tiana, Cierra, Mariah, Anastascia, Nico and Lita. Stacey attended Ateneo Manila Grade School and High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of San Francisco in 1948.
Stacey worked for the Bank of America from 1951 to 1988 and retired as a vice president in their international private banking division. He went on to become vice president for the Bank of California in their international private banking San Francisco office from 1988 to 1991 and worked at Merrill Lynch's international private client services as vice president from 1993 to 1994.
Stacey was a member of the San Francisco Junior Chamber of Commerce, served on the San Francisco Grand Jury, was a lifetime charter member of the National World War II Memorial in Washington DC, a member of the World War II Veteran's Committee of Washington DC, the US Naval Institute at Annapolis, Maryland, the Heritage Foundation of Washington DC and an active member of the University of San Francisco Alumni Association.
Stacey was very involved with his parish at St. Anne's of the Sunset when his children were attending school and after they graduated. He and his wife Bea were members of the Christian Family Movement. Stacey was the first two-time president of the Men's Club at St. Anne's. He and Bea were the first marriage preparation counselors, and they were part of the founding members of the Fil-Am club of St. Anne's.
Stacey was a basketball season ticket holder for the University of San Francisco from 1987 to 2012.
Stacey and Bea loved to travel and went on many cruises to the Bahamas, the Panama Canal, and Alaska. They enjoyed traveling to see the fall colors on the East Coast.
Stacey was preceded in death by his parents Anastacio and Pacita, his brothers Carlos and Miguel and his son Tommy and his many cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Peninsula Reflections Memory Care Home who took special care of Stacey during his stay there and Bridges Hospice and their team of nurses that tended to dad during his final days.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service to celebrate Stacey's life will be held in 2021.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).