Anastasia ManitsasGeorgiou
1932 - 2019Anastasia entered eternal life on July 24, 2019 following a lengthy battle with cancer. A native of San Francisco, she was the devoted daughter of Greek immigrants Steve and Evanthia Manitsas. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Theodore; brother-in-law Christopher Georgiou; niece Alexandria. She is survived by her loving children Maria Georgiou and Dr. Steve Georgiou; dear brother, Dr. Chris Manitsas (Martha); nephew Dr. Steve Manitsas (Karen); brother-in-law John Georgiou (Patricia); sister-in-law Maria Georgiou. She is also survived by many nephews, cousins, and friends both in the U.S. and Greece.
Anastasia attended Richmond Union High School, U.C. Berkeley, and San Francisco State University. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, she earned a multiple subjects Teaching Credential and taught Elementary Education in the S.F. Unified School District for nearly sixty years, retiring in 2016. She was also a Chinese bilingual kindergarten teacher and was the founder of the SFUSD Community Home-Based Education Program (K through 8th Grade). Throughout her life, it was common for former students (some going back decades) to serendipitously cross paths with Anastasia and give her happy hugs of thanks.
Anastasia enjoyed gardening, sewing, oil painting, outdoor dinners at Fort Funston, shopping at Trader Joe's, and driving her 1960 VW Beetle convertible. She also spent much time with her family, lavishing them with her good cooking, creative imagination, upbeat inspiration, and, most of all, constant love. She was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, a philanthropic organization, and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. May her memory be eternal.
Both the Trisagion (Wednesday, July 31, 7PM), and the Funeral Service (Thursday, August 1, 11AM) will be at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, SF 94132. In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to Holy Trinity Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019