Anastasia Sut SOS Dec 27, 1942 - April 23, 2020Our Aunt and cousin, Anastasia Aristea Sut SOS 77, passed away April 23, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. She was born December 27, 1942, in San Francisco, Ca. Tessie was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Edna Sut SOS . She is survived by nephew John Sut SOS , and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tessie worked for the City and County of San Francisco for 35 years. She resided in Reno, Nevada for the past 7 years. A special thank you to Interim Health Care and to Joyce Zamora for her constant loving care of Tessie. She will be buried with her parents at the Greek Cemetery, 1148 El Camino Real Colma, California. No services were held.