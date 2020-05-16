Anastasia Sutsos
Anastasia SutSOSDec 27, 1942 - April 23, 2020Our Aunt and cousin, Anastasia Aristea SutSOS 77, passed away April 23, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. She was born December 27, 1942, in San Francisco, Ca. Tessie was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Edna SutSOS. She is survived by nephew John SutSOS, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tessie worked for the City and County of San Francisco for 35 years. She resided in Reno, Nevada for the past 7 years. A special thank you to Interim Health Care and to Joyce Zamora for her constant loving care of Tessie. She will be buried with her parents at the Greek Cemetery, 1148 El Camino Real Colma, California. No services were held.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 16 to May 24, 2020.
