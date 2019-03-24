Andrew Oakley DuBois 1924-2019 Andy passed away peacefully in his sleep in late February. He was born on the family ranch near El Centro, California, the third son of John Lamont and Isabelle Oakley DuBois. His education began in a one-room school house and ended with degrees in mechanical engineering from U.C. Berkeley. He served his country in WWII as a 2nd lieutenant and during that time married Aliton Marsh. They had four children: Jennifer, Barbara, Amanda and Emily.

Andy's working career began at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory working on particle accelerators and ended at LBL working on the two Keck telescopes on Mona Kea in Hawaii.

Andy and Aliton divorced in 1962 and he married Rosemary Brandes in 1966. Their daughter Julie was born to complete his "treasure of daughters." After retirement he and Rosemary enjoyed time in their beloved Sierras as well as skiing, tennis and travel.

In 2008 Rosemary succumbed to Alzheimer's. But Andy never stopped growing and learning. To his children he seemed to age backward, getting younger, more open minded, and even more fun as the years went by. He was a shining example to us all. And, to quote a son-in-law, "he was the best man I ever knew."

A memorial is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Alameda. Those interested in attending should email [email protected] for details.

