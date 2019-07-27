|
Andrew G. Mirov, M.D.
May 23,1930 - July 9, 2019It is with sadness that we announce the death of Andrew Gerald Mirov, M.D.
Andrew was born in San Francisco, Ca. to Dr. Nicholas T. Mirov and Ludmilla Mirov. He was proud of his Russian Siberian heritage. He grew up in Berkeley and graduated from Berkeley High. He attended U.C. Berkeley where he was affiliated with Sigma Nu and elected Pi Beta Kappa. Andrew graduated from the University of California Medical School in San Francisco. His internship at San Joaquin County Hospital in Stockton was followed by a general surgery residency at Highland Hospital in Oakland. After serving as a surgeon in the U.S. Air Force in Tachikawa, Japan and Takhli, Thailand, he opened his surgical practice in Fremont, Ca. He loved his patients and was respected by them.
Friends called Andrew the "mountain man" for he truly loved the Sierras. As a very young teenager he drove the Echo Lake Chalet speed boat, followed by many summers driving speed boats for Lake Tahoe resorts. Winter school vacations were spent as a Sugar Bowl Ski Patrol member. He instilled his love of hiking and skiing in all of his children. He enjoyed traveling the world with his family, playing early morning golf at Spring Valley, and sitting in the sun reading on the front porch. Family get togethers in the mountains at Bear Creek were among his happiest moments.
Deeply loved and missed by his wife of sixty-four years Roma Rasmussen Mirov; children Robin Murphy (Bill), Shauna Avon (Steven, deceased), Russell (Donna), and Christopher; grandchildren Allison Gibson (Jeff), Megan Mobley (Tyler), Daniel Avon, Alexander Mirov, and Elizabeth Mirov; and great-grandchildren two-year-old Anna Mobley and five-year-old Wyatt Mobley who said it for all of us, "Grandpa Great is in my heart."
The family wishes to give special thanks to caregivers Chris and Mike from Homecare Assistance for their kind and compassionate support during this difficult time.
A private family memorial will be held. If you wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andrew may be made to The League to Save Lake Tahoe/Keep Lake Tahoe Blue 2608 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, Ca. 96150
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019