Andrew T. Gregg

December 30, 1964 - June 12, 2020

Andrew Thompson Gregg, a San Francisco resident since 1994, died suddenly from effects of an internal hemorrhage. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, most of Andrew's youth was spent in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. A Duke University graduate, Andrew's career interests ranged from international to municipal political affairs. After Duke, he taught in a "non-racial" school in South Africa and was active in the anti-Apartheid movement. In Washington D.C. he worked for the US Department of Energy, before becoming a program manager for The Center for Democracy's global hunger-relief effort. Moving to California he served as a senior policy advisor to Mayor Susan Hammer of San Jose. Following partnerships in two San Francisco consulting firms, in 2008 he established his own practice, ATG Public Affairs, specializing in land use planning in the city and Bay Area.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Layne Gregg of Stanford, by his brother Clark, his sisters Courtney Gregg Phillips and Amy Gregg Masterson and their families.

A vital person devoted to social justice, Andrew Gregg enjoyed strong friendships, challenging work and good vacations, and sports--especially Duke basketball and world soccer. Andrew's spirit and humor are cherished by his family and by all who knew him.

Due to the pandemic, no services have been planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store