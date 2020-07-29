1/1
Andrew Gregg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew T. Gregg
December 30, 1964 - June 12, 2020
Andrew Thompson Gregg, a San Francisco resident since 1994, died suddenly from effects of an internal hemorrhage. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, most of Andrew's youth was spent in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. A Duke University graduate, Andrew's career interests ranged from international to municipal political affairs. After Duke, he taught in a "non-racial" school in South Africa and was active in the anti-Apartheid movement. In Washington D.C. he worked for the US Department of Energy, before becoming a program manager for The Center for Democracy's global hunger-relief effort. Moving to California he served as a senior policy advisor to Mayor Susan Hammer of San Jose. Following partnerships in two San Francisco consulting firms, in 2008 he established his own practice, ATG Public Affairs, specializing in land use planning in the city and Bay Area.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Layne Gregg of Stanford, by his brother Clark, his sisters Courtney Gregg Phillips and Amy Gregg Masterson and their families.
A vital person devoted to social justice, Andrew Gregg enjoyed strong friendships, challenging work and good vacations, and sports--especially Duke basketball and world soccer. Andrew's spirit and humor are cherished by his family and by all who knew him.
Due to the pandemic, no services have been planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 29 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved