Andrew "Andy" Griffin
June 26, 1934 - February 29, 2020Andrew "Andy" Griffin, a 4th generation San Franciscan, died peacefully on February 29, 2020. Andrew was the oldest of four children born to Everett and Jean Gregory Griffin.
Andy attended Grant Elementary, Town School, The Webb School, and graduated with a BA in History from the University of California, Berkeley where he was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity and coxswain for Cal Crew. Andy served in the Merchant Marine and the US Army, based in Fort Ord, CA and was stationed in France. Returning to San Francisco, Andy spent his bachelor years zipping around in his convertible Porsche and sailing his J/35 on the Bay.
Andy spent his entire career with the Bank of California (now, Union Bank), starting off as a teller and retiring as Vice President of Loan Policy. Always proud to work for an institution deeply entwined with California and San Francisco history, Andy loved to show off the ornate and historic BankCal building at 400 California St.
Andy married Sharon Crary in 1970, and they had two children, Sherman and Mark. Together, they enjoyed a full life with family and friends. Their young family enjoyed summers in Stinson Beach, and later he and Sharon made Victor, ID their summer home. Andy's extended Gregory family and "The Farm" in the Santa Cruz mountains were also the bedrock of his life.
Ever the historian, map reader, and genealogist, Andy was a classic gentleman raised with firm principals and a compass for knowing what is right. He enjoyed trains but his true passion was books, of which he maintained a collection of early California works. Always ready to talk California history, Andy was a member of the Bohemian Club and former member of San Francisco Golf Club and the Pacific Union Club. He served on the boards of the Visiting Nurse Association and St. Luke's Hospital.
After Sharon's death (2011), Andy met Carrol Chrys; together, they travelled and joyfully explored mutual interests and friendships. Carrol's love and support gave Andy comfort and hope in recent years.
Andrew was preceded in death by his brothers David (1963) and Tony (2019). He is survived by sister Sarah Banker (Douglas) of Garrison, NY; brother Cyrus (Susan) of Kenwood, CA; son Sherman (Amy) and grandchildren John and Katherine of Seattle, WA; son Mark (Emily) and grandchildren Mary, Anne, and Margaret of Nashville, TN; and step-son Will Wyman (Michelle) of Oakland, CA (children Caitlin, Casey and Molly). The family may be contacted regarding a memorial service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020