Andrew Hugh D'Anneo Andrew Hugh D'Anneo died peacefully on December 1 in Calistoga at the age of 90. He was born October 28,1929 in Rome, Italy, the son of the late Ruth Dobbins D'Anneo of Berkeley and Arnaldo D'Anneo of Rome. Andrew was predeceased by his sister Francesca and brother Paul.
His early schooling was in France before returning with his mother and siblings to Berkeley prior to WWII. He graduated from Berkeley High School, received his AB from Stanford University in 1951 and his JD from Stanford Law School in 1956. He practiced law in SF, worked for the labor commission and later practiced family law in Calistoga. He was a life member of the Western Philatelic Library.
He leaves his wife of 31 years Barbara Nechis, his former wife, Jean Charles Gansa of SF (mother of his 5 children) Roberta (Scot Terry), Drew, Allan, John (Cidnee), Paul, and grandchildren Chris, Kelsey, Nick, Isabella, Samuel and Anthony D'Anneo and many nieces nephews cousins and extended family.
A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at his vineyard in the Spring.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019