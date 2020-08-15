1/
Andrew Jennings
Andrew Joseph Jennings (Andy)
Dec 10, 1939 - July 8, 2020
Andrew Joseph Jennings (Andy) 80, of Alameda, California passed away on July 8, 2020 and Aspiration Pneumonia and Multiple Myeloma Cancer. Andy was born on December 10, 1939, in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania to Edward John Jennings and Katherline Grey Jennings.
Andy grew up in Philadelphia, PA with his 6 brothers and 4 sisters. He attended Villanova University and Wharton School of Finance.
In 1963 Andy moved to Alameda California to marry the love of his life, Susan Palmer. Andy provided a warm and loving home for Susan and their 3 children, Andy, Micheal and Jane.
Andy had a long and successful career in the Financial Markets. He was a member of Kappa Beta Phi, San Francisco Traders Club, San Francisco Bond Club, San Francisco Municipal Bond Club, and Encinal Yacht Club.

Andy is survived by his loving wife Susan, his children; Andy and Nina Jennings, Michael Jennings, Jane and Mark Fielding, and Erica Jennings, and his grandchildren Will, Christopher, Owen, Parker, Brody, Katie, Patty, and Keelee.

A Private Memorial was held at St. Joseph Basilica in Alameda .

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice or
Stanford Medical Center Development
The Cancer Discovery Fund.
485 Broadway, 4th Floor
Redwood City, CA 94063






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
