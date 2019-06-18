Andrew "Drew" Marshall III January 27, 1939 - June 14, 2019 On June 14, 2019 we lost an inventive problem solver who could fix anything, lover of cool gadgets and a meticulous organizer, Drew Marshall. Drew died peacefully, watched over by his loving husband, Charlie, after 34 years together. Drew was born in Cambridge, MA to Andrew and Lee McKean Marshall. He was predeceased by both his parents and step-mother, Peggy Sayre Marshall.

After graduating from Marlboro College, VT in 1962, Drew worked in Army intelligence in Bangkok. He returned to Boston, worked in real estate and satisfied his natural athletic abilities by teaching skiing and by sailing his father's Concordia Yawl off the New England coast.

In the mid-seventies, Drew moved to San Francisco where he continued in real estate and taught sailing. His greatest loves were sailing and racing model sailboats at the SF Model Yacht Club where, when he retired, Drew appointed himself the "custodian" of the clubhouse!

As well as Charlie, Drew is survived by his siblings Ford Sayre, Penny Sayre Wiederhold, Rob Sayre, Lee Marshall Strang, Ellen Marshall and numerous nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Project Open Hand (openhand.org), 730 Polk St., SF, CA 94109 in Drew's name.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 19, 2019