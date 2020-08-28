Andrew Gustavo Moore
August 12, 1989 - August 21, 2020
On August 21st, Andrew passed away in San Francisco at the age of 31.
Cherished son of Peter and Joanne, adored brother to Katie (John), and beloved uncle to Luke. Survived and loved by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.
A proud graduate of St. Brendan School, Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, and the University of San Francisco. A native San Franciscan who truly loved the City by the Bay.
Andrew traveled the world doing what he loved. He drummed through the streets of Glasgow, played Rugby in Argentina and New Zealand, watched Celtics F.C. win on Opening Day at Celtic Park, surfed the waves in Maui, snowboarded in the Rockies, and played golf overlooking the Golden Gate. He was an avid 49er supporter who loved football Sundays and a good parlay bet. He was especially passionate about his woodworking and enjoyed making gifts for those closest to him.
Andrew's smile lit up a room. His infectious personality and witty sense of humor always had the amazing ability to make everyone smile. Andrew is at rest now but his memory will live on forever.
A very special thank you to Andrew's "C block" brothers Chet Sullivan, Bart Sullivan, and Trevor McDevitt, life-long friends Edmond Murphy and Sean McHugh, and Andrew's forever love Monique Mercurio for all the love and support during these trying times.
Private services were held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are welcome to donate at www.gofundme.com/f/andrew-moore-memorial-fund
. All donations received will be distributed to the Prince Charles Pipe Band and SF Surfrider Foundation.