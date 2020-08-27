Andrew N. Nelson

January 3, 1962 - August 13, 2020

Andrew N. Nelson of San Francisco, passed away on August 13th. He was 58. Andrew, the son of Carol N. Nelson and Peter M. Nelson, grew up in Hillsborough, graduated from San Mateo High School in 1980, and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 1984. Shortly after UCSB, Andrew embarked on a career in banking but eventually felt a calling to pursue the culinary arts. He then left the United States to attend Le Cordon Bleu Paris, and was honored a Grand Diplôme among the top of his class in 1999. Andrew had a lifelong love of building and racing automobiles, track and field, cycling, downhill skiing, and La Belle France.



He is survived by his mother, Carol N. Nelson of Hillsborough; his sisters Kathryn N. Urban (Scott Dingwell) of San Francisco and Cynthia N. Armacost of Sausalito; and his brother Kipp M. Nelson of Ketchum, ID.



You can honor Andrew's memory by cooking his favorite dish, beef bourguignon, on his birthday, January 3rd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store